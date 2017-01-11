Youngstown man sentenced for North Side shooting death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man sentenced for North Side shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A judge is sending a Youngstown man to prison for a North Side shooting death.

Deondre Gayles, 21, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Wednesday.

Gayles originally faced seven charges including aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Ralph Thomas.

Instead, Gayles pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and a weapons violation.

Police say Thomas was shot while he sat in a car at Dupont and Hammaker Streets on July 7.

Anthony Brown, 21, was convicted of obstructing justice for allegedly trying to hinder the police investigation into the crime.

