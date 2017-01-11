Child pornography conviction brings 9 year sentence for Lisbon man

A Lisbon man convicted following a federal child pornography investigation has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison.

Charles Lee Davis, Jr., 49, of Lisbon, was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

In September, Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of receiving, distributing and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment handed up in November said that betweeen November 7, 2013, through January 28, 2014, Davis received and distributed several computer files containing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors say the files were transmitted across state lines.

The judge is allowing Davis to begin serving his sentence no later than March 20.

After completion of that sentence, Davis will be placed on five years supervised release.