Donald Trump gives first press conference since election - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Donald Trump gives first press conference since election

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
NEW YORK, NY -

President elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since winning the election.

It was held this morning at Trump Tower in New York.
Trump came out swinging against what he called "fake news"organizations which included CNN and Buzzfeed.
He went on to talk about replacing Obamacare and some trade deals, both of which he called "a disaster."
As far as topics more pertinent to the Mahoning Valley, Trump thanked Ford for scrapping plans to build a billion dollar factory in Mexico.

"They're going to be moving into Michigan and expanding substantially an existing plant. I appreciate that very much from Ford and I hope General Motors will be following and I think they will be," said Trump.

The chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party says Trump showed that "he can take charge and offer real solutions to a wide range of issues."

The chairman of the Democrat Party says "Trump showed that he is a classic liar who believes his lies to be the truth."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    More hurdles as Senate again delays vote on GOP health bill

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:47:23 GMT
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>

  • Maplewood graduate killed in plane crash

    Maplewood graduate killed in plane crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-07-17 11:27:11 GMT
    A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Root, General Manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport, was the passenger of a World War II fighter plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning.  The pilot flying the P-51 Mustang, 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was also killed in the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Root mo...More >>
    A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Root, General Manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport, was the passenger of a World War II fighter plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning.  The pilot flying the P-51 Mustang, 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was also killed in the crash. According to the Sheriff's Office, Root mo...More >>

  • Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

    Warren police investigating possible drive-by shooting

    Monday, July 17 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-07-17 10:58:02 GMT
    Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.  Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street.  Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot.  According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired. Police say the victim never saw the shooter.  This is a deve...More >>
    Police are looking for clues as to who shot a man in a Warren Sunday night in a possible drive-by shooting.  Early reports indicated a man was shot in his foot outside a house on Burton Street.  Callers who saw the man told police he was hopping down the street and bleeding badly from his foot.  According to the call log, witnesses saw a vehicle speeding down the road right after hearing shots fired. Police say the victim never saw the shooter.  This is a deve...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms