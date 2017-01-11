Donald Trump gives first press conference since election

President elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since winning the election.

It was held this morning at Trump Tower in New York.

Trump came out swinging against what he called "fake news"organizations which included CNN and Buzzfeed.

He went on to talk about replacing Obamacare and some trade deals, both of which he called "a disaster."

As far as topics more pertinent to the Mahoning Valley, Trump thanked Ford for scrapping plans to build a billion dollar factory in Mexico.

"They're going to be moving into Michigan and expanding substantially an existing plant. I appreciate that very much from Ford and I hope General Motors will be following and I think they will be," said Trump.

The chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party says Trump showed that "he can take charge and offer real solutions to a wide range of issues."

The chairman of the Democrat Party says "Trump showed that he is a classic liar who believes his lies to be the truth."