Struthers vs. Campbell: Long standing football rivalry continues in 2017

The long rivalry between the Struthers and Campbell football programs will continue in 2017.

There were social media rumors of the series ending, but Campbell Superintendent Matt Bowen and Struthers Interim Superintendent Pete Pirone, Jr. sent out a joint release indication the series is continuing.

"We understand the long standing tradition and rivalry between these two teams, and we agree we don't want to hastily put an end to the series," Bowen said, "We do want to let the communities know, we are working with the All American Conference, and will review the new division rankings anticipated to be announced in the fall of 2017. We will continue to monitor the discrepancy in enrollment between the two districts.”

Pirone added, "The districts will continue to keep the lines of communication open, in order to make decisions with the interest of communities in mind."

This year’s game is October 7 at Struthers. The Wildcats have won the last six games, but Campbell leads the all time series 45-41 with three ties.