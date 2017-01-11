Austintown Schools will again offer open enrollment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Schools will again offer open enrollment

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Austintown School Board voted to move forward with open enrollment, despite recent criticism.

The board voted 4-to-1 to notify the state that they will once again be an open enrollment district for the 2017-2018 school year. The district's open enrollment practices were criticized in October by the state auditor, who said the district could save more than $750-thousand by reducing open enrollment and realigning staff. 

"If we cut back open enrollment we know money goes away but, we also know students go away so we may not be able to offer the STEM program at the Middle School and High School because we don't have enough students in those classes, same sense on the athletic-end we may not be able to offer the athletics if we have to go start cutting funds out of it," said Superintendent Vince Colaluca.

At the advice of the board, the superintendent formed a committee to review open enrollment data and help develop guidelines on how many students the district can and will accept. 

Those guidelines will be laid out for the public on January 25th.

RELATED STORIES:

Austintown schools respond to open enrollment audit

Austintown School Board extends Superintendent's contract

