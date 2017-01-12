Accused driver in deadly Youngstown crash now jailed

A 32-year-old Boardman woman is now in jail on charges filed in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident that lead to a police chase and a deadly crash in Youngstown.

Nicole Mitchell was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of complicity to commit theft and failing to comply with a police order or command.

Police say Mitchell was driving the car that crashed into a utility pole at Zedaker Street and Compton Lane in Youngstown early Tuesday following a police pursuit.

A passenger in that car, Taylor Duvall,23, of Pasadena Avenue died at the scene of the crash after the car flipped over.

Mitchell is seen smiling in the booking photo taken at the jail on Wednesday.

The car had been the subject of a pursuit by Boardman Police just minutes earlier.

Boardman Police say they began chasing two women in a car linked to a suspected shoplifting incident at the Walgreen's located at Market Street and State Route 224 in Boardman around 1:20 am Tuesday.

Police say officers stopped the pursuit before the fatal crash because of bad road conditions and because the car had been speeding and driving erratically along South Avenue.

Mitchell, who fled on foot following the crash, was apprehended by police not far from the crash.

Boardman police say surveillance tape shows Duvall inside the store just minutes before the fatal crash happened.

Police say Duvall had taken diapers and makeup from the store.

Mitchell, who could also face charges in connection with the fatal crash, is also charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, permitting drug abuse, and child endangering from a separate September incident in Boardman.