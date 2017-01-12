Lake Erie's icy waters, wicked winds hamper plane's recovery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lake Erie's icy waters, wicked winds hamper plane's recovery

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press

The search for the wreckage from a corporate jet that crashed into Lake Erie while carrying six people is turning up more debris.

Crews are concentrating on a handful of spots within a football field-sized section near Cleveland's lakefront.

The efforts over the past two weeks have been slow-going and hampered by ice, high winds and murky waters.

Cleveland officials say several significant pieces of debris were brought up Wednesday.

All six people who were on board the plane that left Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29 are presumed dead.

Divers so far have found the remains of one passenger. They've also recovered the cockpit voice recorder.

