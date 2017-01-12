Ohio gets $2M to support career readiness education efforts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio gets $2M to support career readiness education efforts

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio is getting a $2 million grant to implement career readiness education efforts intended to help connect students to in-demand jobs in the state.

It's one of 10 states receiving such a grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Council of Chief State School Officers through the New Skills for Youth initiative, which is meant to strengthen career-focused education.

The state says the money announced Wednesday will help support recommendations from the governor's Executive Workforce Board about making education responsive to changes in the economy and job needs. State officials say the grant could help boost efforts such as expanding work-based learning opportunities for students and promoting their pursuit of credentials recognized in certain industries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

    Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:33:20 GMT

    Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

    More >>

    Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

    More >>

  • Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

    Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:32:36 GMT

    A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning. Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard.  According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident.  The incident is under investigation. 

    More >>

    A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning. Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard.  According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident.  The incident is under investigation. 

    More >>

  • Troopers: There was advance warning of work zone before I-76 crashes

    Troopers: There was advance warning of work zone before I-76 crashes

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:00:55 GMT
    Several people remain in critical condition after those chain reaction crashes on Interstate 76 Sunday night in Jackson Township. The accidents happened in an active work zone where speed was not reduced, but there was plenty of warning to the upcoming lane restrictions.   So what happened?    The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Canfield post says the first accident happened at 5:59 PM on Sunday just before an active construction zone. The Ohio Department of Transportat...More >>
    Several people remain in critical condition after those chain reaction crashes on Interstate 76 Sunday night in Jackson Township. The accidents happened in an active work zone where speed was not reduced, but there was plenty of warning to the upcoming lane restrictions.   So what happened?    The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Canfield post says the first accident happened at 5:59 PM on Sunday just before an active construction zone. The Ohio Department of Transportat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms