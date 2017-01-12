Ohio gets $2M to support career readiness education efforts

Ohio is getting a $2 million grant to implement career readiness education efforts intended to help connect students to in-demand jobs in the state.

It's one of 10 states receiving such a grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Council of Chief State School Officers through the New Skills for Youth initiative, which is meant to strengthen career-focused education.

The state says the money announced Wednesday will help support recommendations from the governor's Executive Workforce Board about making education responsive to changes in the economy and job needs. State officials say the grant could help boost efforts such as expanding work-based learning opportunities for students and promoting their pursuit of credentials recognized in certain industries.

