Teen killed, school placed on lockdown after Akron shooting

Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.More >>
A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning. Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard. According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident. The incident is under investigation.More >>
A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Adam Frazier's game-ending single capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.More >>
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >>
