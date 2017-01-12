Pounds of meth concealed in statue intercepted in Cincinnati - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pounds of meth concealed in statue intercepted in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say customs officers in Cincinnati intercepted more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed inside a statue of a snail.

Authorities say the package, which came from Mexico and was labeled "Mexican stone crafts," contained a decorative snail statue that exhibited "interior anomalies" during an X-ray inspection on Dec. 30.

Customs officers drilled a hole into the statue and found 53 pounds of a white crystalline powder that tested positive for meth.

Richard Gillespie, CBP's Cincinnati Port Director, says the agency's officers excel at preventing dangerous packages from reaching innocent citizens.

The snail's intended destination was Lawrenceville, Georgia.

