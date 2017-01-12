Assistant prosecutor announces bid for Youngstown Municipal Court judge

An assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, who has worked in the criminal and juvenile division for 8 years, is asking voters to elect her as Youngstown Municipal Court judge.

Wednesday Carla Baldwin made her announcement at the B&O Station Banquet Hall in Youngstown.

Last week she was sworn in as the newest Magistrate in Mahoning County Juvenile Court, where she will handle arraignments, traffic court and delinquency court filings.

She tells us her dream to be an attorney and judge began as a young girl, and since then she has worked toward that goal.

“Know if I am elected for judge you can be ensured you will have fairness, quality, effectiveness with me at the helm,” Baldwin said.

She is running in the May primary election as a Democrat for the seat that will be vacant when Judge Robert Milich retires.