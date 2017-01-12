Austintown football team ranked top five in state for academics

Austintown High School's football team was recognized Wednesday night for more than their skills on the field.

The school board and coach Phil Annarella presented the team's 22 starting players with certificates after they were ranked in the top five for academics in the state.

More than 700 schools were eligible to receive the honors.

The players have a collective GPA of 3.64 and were recognized by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association for the accomplishment.

“We have been in the top 40 schools in the state of Ohio for the past several years,” Annarella said, “but this is the highest ranking we've achieved, and again we're very, very proud of it.”

Also recognized at the meeting was long-time board member Dr. David Ritchie. He has been serving on the board for 50 years and will continue to do so.

His legacy will be honored by naming the school board offices after him, as well as a scholarship fund.