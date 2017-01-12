Fireline expansion approved, investment will add Youngstown jobs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fireline expansion approved, investment will add Youngstown jobs

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A proposal to bring a multi-million dollar investment into Youngstown is moving forward.

A city council committee voted to forward an expansion plan from Fireline, Inc., which creates ceramics for the aerospace industry.

Fireline is asking council to approve a zoning change of several nearby plots of land so they can expand by nearly 25,000 square feet.

The $5.7 million investment would add at least 20 jobs to the city.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

    Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:33:20 GMT

    Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

    More >>

    Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

    More >>

  • Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

    Girard man pronounced dead after Lake Erie water accident

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:32:36 GMT

    A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning. Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard.  According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident.  The incident is under investigation. 

    More >>

    A Girard man is reportedly dead after what officials are calling a water accident Sunday morning. Richard Mongell, investigator from Ashtabula Coroner's office, confirmed the death of 58-year-old Michael Daroski, of Girard.  According to reports, Daroski was found dead after a water accident.  The incident is under investigation. 

    More >>

  • Troopers: There was advance warning of work zone before I-76 crashes

    Troopers: There was advance warning of work zone before I-76 crashes

    Monday, July 17 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-07-17 23:00:55 GMT
    Several people remain in critical condition after those chain reaction crashes on Interstate 76 Sunday night in Jackson Township. The accidents happened in an active work zone where speed was not reduced, but there was plenty of warning to the upcoming lane restrictions.   So what happened?    The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Canfield post says the first accident happened at 5:59 PM on Sunday just before an active construction zone. The Ohio Department of Transportat...More >>
    Several people remain in critical condition after those chain reaction crashes on Interstate 76 Sunday night in Jackson Township. The accidents happened in an active work zone where speed was not reduced, but there was plenty of warning to the upcoming lane restrictions.   So what happened?    The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Canfield post says the first accident happened at 5:59 PM on Sunday just before an active construction zone. The Ohio Department of Transportat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms