Nursing assistant admits to stealing from assisted living residents in Columbiana

A Columbiana State Tested Nursing Assistant is facing a felony theft charge after she admitted to stealing jewelry from five different residents at the nursing home where she was employed.

Police say Sierra Carbone, 26, took jewelry and cash valued up to $1,200 from residents at Whispering Pines assisted living home. All victims are over the age of 65.

Officials responded to the nursing home on Jan. 2. The department says they have received two complaints of thefts from Whispering Pines several weeks before Jan. 2.

One resident told police that $450 cash was stolen, and another resident said several pieces of jewelry were stolen.

One resident said her late husband's wedding band was missing from her room and replaced with a smaller woman's ring. She claims that four more rings were missing along with a small metal safe that contained personal papers.

Carbone admitted to stealing from the five different residents, and hand wrote statements to the residents to apologize. Police say Carbone also offered to pay restitution.

She is scheduled to appear in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing.