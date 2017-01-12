Senators: Trade action against China could help Valley workers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Senators: Trade action against China could help Valley workers

WASHINGTON -

Several Valley companies and their employees could benefit if a trade enforcement action against China is successful, according to Ohio's two U.S. Senators.

United States Trade Representative Michael Froman announced Thursday a new trade enforcement complaint is being pursued at the World Trade Organization concerning China's subsidies to certain producers of primary aluminum.

The complaint is based on U.S. concerns that China’s subsidies appear to have caused “serious prejudice” under WTO rules to U.S. interests by artificially expanding Chinese capacity, production and market share and causing a significant lowering in the global price for primary aluminum.

A joint news release from Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman says several Ohio aluminum extruders would benefit from a successful WTO case, including Pennex Aluminum in Leetonia, Astro Shapes Inc., in Struthers, as well as Aerolite and General Extrusions in Boardman.

Brown and Portman wrote to Froman in October 2016 requesting the case.

The United States claims global aluminum prices have fallen by 35 percent, causing massive layoffs in the U.S. aluminum sector.

A reduction in U.S. production has also harmed U.S. aluminum extruders, forcing them to pay more to import primary aluminum, according to the Senators.

