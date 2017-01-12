ODOT: Latest road closings due to flooding - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

ODOT: Latest road closings due to flooding

Posted: Updated:

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight that it has closed the I-680 northbound ramp to Exit 4b, Salt Springs Road due to flooding.

The State Route 711 southbound ramp to I-680 northbound in Youngstown that had been closed Thursday afternoon, is open again.

In addition, the ramp from I 80 eastbound to US 62 is now open. It was closed due to flooding. 

State Route 165 between US Route 62 and State Route 46 remains closed in Green and Beaver Townships remained closed in Mahoning County, and Route 46 between Salt Springs Rd and McKees Lane in Weathersfield was also still shut down due to flooding. 

ODOT's Brent Kovacs says the roads will be closed until the water recedes.

In Mercer County, Pa., Route 4019 (Methodist Road) is closed from Kennard Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township

Rising waters brought by heavy rainfall poured over onto area roads and into basements on Thursday.

Homeowners in some communities contacted fire departments when water began coming into their houses.

A pond appeared on Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has placed high water signs along several roads, including the intersection of Routes 14 and 165 near Beloit.

One resident along Goldie Road in Liberty Township sent a picture of what he describes as a river, running through his front yard.

Chronic flooding problems returned to the streets around the Cobbler's Run area of Poland.

In Warren, barricades have been placed in the area of Pine Ave. and Burton Street St. SE, because of high water.

The entrance to Mill Creek Metroparks from Route 224 in Boardman was closed due to high water.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Columbiana Road closing in Springfield Township

    Columbiana Road closing in Springfield Township

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-07-18 11:12:41 GMT
    Columbiana Road in Springfield Township is closing Tuesday for a culvert repair.  The are of the road between Pine Lake Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road (State Route 170) will be closed during daylight hours on July 18-19.  The Mahoning County Engineer's Office suggests using East Pine Lake Road to Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road as a detour during the day.  Normal traffic will resume during the evenings.    More >>
    Columbiana Road in Springfield Township is closing Tuesday for a culvert repair.  The are of the road between Pine Lake Road and Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road (State Route 170) will be closed during daylight hours on July 18-19.  The Mahoning County Engineer's Office suggests using East Pine Lake Road to Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road as a detour during the day.  Normal traffic will resume during the evenings.    More >>

  • Police search for car break-in suspects near Mill Creek Park

    Police search for car break-in suspects near Mill Creek Park

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-07-18 10:40:59 GMT

    A Mill Creek Park neighborhood near Lake Newport has lately been the target of car break-ins, and police tried putting a stop to it early Tuesday morning.  At least one juvenile is in custody, and police are searching for others after officers saw a dome light on inside a car on Shelby Road around 3:30 a.m.  When police went to investigate, they heard movement in the woods. Police caught one juvenile and were still searching for possible others.

    More >>
    A Mill Creek Park neighborhood near Lake Newport has lately been the target of car break-ins, and police tried putting a stop to it early Tuesday morning.  At least one juvenile is in custody, and police are searching for others after officers saw a dome light on inside a car on Shelby Road around 3:30 a.m.  When police went to investigate, they heard movement in the woods. Police caught one juvenile and were still searching for possible others. A search dog wa...More >>

  • South side of Niles under boil advisory

    South side of Niles under boil advisory

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-07-18 08:01:35 GMT
    Homes and businesses on the south side of Niles are under a boil advisory according to City Councilman Ryan McNaughton. Crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon. The accident temporarily cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles. McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice. The wat...More >>
    Homes and businesses on the south side of Niles are under a boil advisory according to City Councilman Ryan McNaughton. Crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon. The accident temporarily cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles. McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice. The wat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms