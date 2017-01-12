ODOT: Latest road closings due to flooding - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

ODOT: Latest road closings due to flooding

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight that it has closed the I-680 northbound ramp to Exit 4b, Salt Springs Road due to flooding.

The State Route 711 southbound ramp to I-680 northbound in Youngstown that had been closed Thursday afternoon, is open again.

In addition, the ramp from I 80 eastbound to US 62 is now open. It was closed due to flooding. 

State Route 165 between US Route 62 and State Route 46 remains closed in Green and Beaver Townships remained closed in Mahoning County, and Route 46 between Salt Springs Rd and McKees Lane in Weathersfield was also still shut down due to flooding. 

ODOT's Brent Kovacs says the roads will be closed until the water recedes.

In Mercer County, Pa., Route 4019 (Methodist Road) is closed from Kennard Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township

Rising waters brought by heavy rainfall poured over onto area roads and into basements on Thursday.

Homeowners in some communities contacted fire departments when water began coming into their houses.

A pond appeared on Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has placed high water signs along several roads, including the intersection of Routes 14 and 165 near Beloit.

One resident along Goldie Road in Liberty Township sent a picture of what he describes as a river, running through his front yard.

Chronic flooding problems returned to the streets around the Cobbler's Run area of Poland.

In Warren, barricades have been placed in the area of Pine Ave. and Burton Street St. SE, because of high water.

The entrance to Mill Creek Metroparks from Route 224 in Boardman was closed due to high water.

