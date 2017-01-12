How much screen time is appropriate for your child?

In a world where adults struggle to limit their own media use, it can be difficult to determine how much screen time is too much for kids.

"When children have too much media use, that can definitely effect their sleep. It was been shown to increase the rates of obesity and because of the decrease in sleep and the poor sleep habits, it can have a direct correlation to their learning in a negative way," said Dr. Therese Linnon with Akron Children's Hospital.

Like with anything, media in moderation, is fine for most kids. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently relaxed its stance on media usage. For kids over the age of six, parents are to use their own discretion on daily screen time, but be consistent. For kids between the ages of two and five, no more than one hour each day is recommended. For kids under two, screen time is not encouraged unless its high quality programming and parents are encouraged to explain to their children what they are seeing.

"If we are going to expose them to media, there is a difference media that involves interaction and one that doesn't. So, things like Skyping with a grandparent on a telephone call, that is good use of media where as putting them in front of a screen that involved no interaction, just entertainment for entertainment value is not so good," said Dr. Linnon.

Dr. Linnon encourages parents to create media use plans for their family. The American Academy of Pediatrics has established a website to help families do that. Parents can establish screen free zones within their home house and device curfews. The entire document can be printed and hung.