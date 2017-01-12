Austintown shopping plaza victim of copper theft

A shopping plaza in Austintown has once again fallen victim to copper theft.

Someone took the copper coils from two air conditioning units above vacant storefronts at Kirk and Raccoon Roads.

The plaza, which also houses Rulli Brothers, Big Lots and Handyman Hardware, is called the Western Fair Shopping Center.

A similar theft was reported in 2015 above the Austintown Bounce House, which is also in the plaza.

The most recent theft was discovered on Tuesday by a worker from a heating and cooling worker who was sent to make repairs on the units.

Since the AC units were on space that has been vacant for some time, it is not known when they were stolen.

Thieves steal air conditioner parts or other copper wiring and tubing to sell the metal to scrap dealers.

According to the NASDAQ website, the price of high grade copper is currently $2.64 per pound.

The scrap recycling industry has established the website, ScrapTheftAlert.com as a tool for law enforcement to alert the industry of significant thefts of materials in the United States and Canada.