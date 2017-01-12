Divers refine search area for plane missing in Lake Erie

The darker section in the light blue area is the refined search area

Crews hoist an engine out of the water

Searchers using sonar continued scanning a more refined search area in Lake Erie Thursday, as they continue to recover debris from the plane which carried six people before disappearing from radar last month.

At a press conference in Cleveland, city and airport officials confirmed that some of the wreckage brought up from the lake was part of the Cessna 525 Citation believed to be carrying Boardman High School graduates John and Suzanne Fleming, their sons, a neighbor and his daughter.

In addition to metal that covers the engine, a box which records mechanical information from the flight was also recovered.

The salvaged material has been turned over to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board to help determine the cause of the crash.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Dr. Thomas Gilson confirmed that remains collected on Wedenesday are of human origin, but no further information about those remains have been released.

“The family has been incredibly cooperative. We are able to expedite the identification process due to the information they have so readily shared with us,” said Dr. Gilson.

One boat involved in the search is using side scanning sonar to go over a narrowed portion of the search area that is approximately, 600 x 300 ft.

The area is believed to be the central part of the debris field based on the amount of debris that has been collected from the bottom of the lake.

The side scanning sonar is being used to get imaging of the bottom of the lake and locate possible debris in this area.

Divers are looking in areas where there appears to be debris and recover anything that appears related to the investigation.

Cleveland Fire personnel and divers are using another sonar device to take images of the bottom of the lake as well as track divers and guide them to possible debris locations.

So far, approximately 250 pieces of debris have been collected.