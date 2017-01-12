Indictment alleges Poland church school principal had sex with teen

A Struthers man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was principal of a Poland Township church school has been indicted.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Christopher Stivers with four counts of sexual battery.

The indictment alleges that the sexual contact took place between early October and late November, just days after the girl turned 14.

According to police, the activity took place at the Gospel Baptist School on Clingan Road, where Stivers served as principal.

The law Stivers is accused of violating prohibits sexual conduct between students and persons in positions of authority in school.

Stivers has been free on $100,000 bond since his initial appearance in lower court.

He'll be arraigned before a judge in Mahoning County Court.

