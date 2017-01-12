Bail increased for Leetonia man accused of torturing and killing dog

Bail has been increased for a Leetonia man accused of torturing and killing a dog.

Edward Altenburg, 42, appeared before Columbiana Municipal Court Judge Charles Amato on Thursday to answer two counts of violating the Ohio law protecting companion animals.

Deputy Columbiana County Dog Warden Amy Dowd tells 21 News that a witness claims that Altenburg strangled a pit bull two days before Christmas.

The charges against Altenburg have been sent to the county grand jury for further consideration.

While Altenburg's attorney asked that his client be released without bond, the prosecutor asked Judge Amato to retain the $60,000 bond.

Noting the nature of the alleged offense, the judge increased Altenburg's bond to $75,000.

In addition, Judge Amato banned Altenburg from having any companion animals.

Dowd says when she saw the remains of the dog on December 26, there was blood on its swollen face. In addition, the genitals of the dog appeared to be swollen as well.

An examination by a veterinarian indicated that the dog died of abuse and torture, according to Dowd.