Niles homeowners say flooded basements a recurring problem

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
NILES, Ohio -

Flooding on Thursday caused some problems for Niles homeowners, and they say this isn't the first time.

21 News arrived at a home on Brown Street after the rain had passed but, water was still gushing out from the home's basement pump.

The owner Joan Grusha said the pump became necessary after she spent $14,000 waterproofing the basement but, still experienced flooding.

"Every time is rains real hard we get it," said Grusha who has lived at the home for 48 years. "I have had water in my basement, I don't know how many times I've had to go down there and clean it up even after I had it waterproofed."

Just around the corner on East First Street, Pamela Wolfe said her flooding problems are also on repeat.

"My furnace is out, my hot water tank is under water, my washer, my dryer, they're all brand new because I had to replace them from the last time," said Wolfe.

And although she said she followed advice to have her drain cleaned out, she fears that only paved the way for more overflow. Her main concern is that the flooding comes with more than just water. 

"It's sewage and water. Somehow they're connected together, they said 'Oh when these houses were built they probably hooked your sewer and your storm sewers together.' There's been things floating in my basement that weren't from me," said Wolfe.

Neighbors can't say for sure what is causing the flooding but, they say ever since the Niles Middle School was built, only about a block away, the problems started.

"And they tell us it's not that, they say it wasn't the school but it has to be because I never had water here before," said Grusha.

On the corner of First and Brown Streets there is a storm sewer but, despite all the rain Thursday, it was nearly empty.

The City's Water and Waste Water Superintendent tells 21 News that could indicate problems on the homeowner's side. But, after our call, he said the city would make a point to check the city lines with a camera to ensure they aren't blocked.
 

