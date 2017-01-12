3 Liberty Police Officers will be disciplined for letting suspec - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

3 Liberty Police Officers will be disciplined for letting suspect escape

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

3 Liberty Police Officers will be disciplined for letting a suspect escape from a cruiser. 

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says Officers Rob Altiere, Chad McGarry and Sgt. Dan Kovach did not follow proper policy and protocol after taking Garell Williams into custody on January 4th. 

Williams was pulled over on Goleta street for not having a rear license plate light. When officers approached the car, they smelled marijuana. According to the police report, officers saw what appeared to be Williams stuffing something between the drivers seat and console. 

When Williams got out of the car, a marijuana cigar fell from his jacket. Williams was taken back to the cruiser while officers searched the car. 

They found a loaded handgun and Williams admitted that he used it for protection but he did not have a CCW. Williams was handcuffed and left in the cruiser. 

As Officers searched the car for more evidence, dash cam video shows Williams free his left hand, wait a minute and then stick it out the back window which was down partly, open the door which was unlocked and run. It took officers nearly 4 minutes before they realized Williams was gone.

Williams was later arrested and is in the Trumbull County Jail.

Tisone says it was an unfortunate incident and he's never had any issues with the officers involved in the past. He says they have watched the dash cam video and will use it as a teachable moment for future training exercises.

