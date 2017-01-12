All but 2 minor charges tossed against Steelers assistant

Last ditch efforts to keep an undocumented worker in Ohio from being deported to Mexico were unsuccessful. Jesus Lara Lopez, a husband and father of four, was separated from his family Tuesday morning when he was deported to Mexico City from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Lara Lopez's attorney and family fought to keep in in the U.S. where he's lived since 2001 when he first moved to Florida as a vegetable picker. In his 16 years in the United States,...More >>
A Mill Creek Park neighborhood near Lake Newport has lately been the target of car break-ins, and police tried putting a stop to it early Tuesday morning. At least one juvenile is in custody, and police are searching for others after officers saw a dome light on inside a car on Shelby Road around 3:30 a.m. When police went to investigate, they heard movement in the woods. Police caught one juvenile and were still searching for possible others.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.More >>
The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.More >>
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer got just two outs in a four-run first inning and matched the shortest start of his big league career as the Oakland Athletics beat the Indians 7-3 on Sunday to complete a surprising...More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
