All but 2 minor charges tossed against Steelers assistant

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pennsylvania district attorney says he'll drop all but two minor charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after reviewing video of his altercation with a bar bouncer and a police officer.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says the video evidence supports only summary citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges of aggravated assault involving the officer and a simple assault charge for Porter's actions with the bouncer are among the other charges being dropped.

Porter was arrested and jailed hours after the Steelers' opening round playoff win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Porter's attorney says the DA's decision shows that Porter isn't the "exceedingly drunk, violent" and "disrespectful" person he was made out to be.

City police didn't immediately comment on the decision.

