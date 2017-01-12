Grandfather blames heroin for death of Youngstown woman chased by police

The grandfather of a woman killed in a crash following a police chase says he pleaded with police and courts to help his grand daughter who was suffering from a heroin addiction.

Steve Whitely spoke with 21 News about Taylor Duvall, the 23-year-old mom who died this week when the car she was riding in crashed on Youngstown's south side.

Boardman police say they pursued the car after Duvall was spotted shoplifting diapers and makeup at a Walgreen's.

Police say they ended the chase on South Avenue, but the car struck a pole on Zedaker Street not long afterward.

Whitely said he knows police are very busy, but questions the necessity to chase the car on such a bad night with rain and ice.

“If they wanted her, they could have drove to Pasadena Avenue. They knew the address. They had been there before. They could have waited till they got there,” said Whitely.

The grieving grandfather says the whole family is devastated by Taylor's death.

In spite of his grand daughter's battle with drugs, Whitely says she was also a loving mother, animal lover, and a hard worker, as a pharmacy tech at Walgreen's in Niles.

“Heroin is the issue. Whatever the death certificate says, heroin is the cause,” said Whitely. “It destroys everything around it and all the families and everything else.”

The Boardman woman police say was driving the car in which Duvall died appeared in court Thursday.

Nicole Mitchell, 32, pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to stop for police and complicity to commit theft.

The judge set Mitchell's bond at $55,000. No charges have been filed in connection with the death of Duvall.

Mitchell has another hearing scheduled next month.