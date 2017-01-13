Ex-Cleveland Catholic Charities employee admits to $2M theft - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ex-Cleveland Catholic Charities employee admits to $2M theft

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

A former employee involved with managing funds for Cleveland Catholic Charities has admitted to embezzling more than $2 million from the organization.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2jpYMwT ) 58-year-old Michelle Medrick pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of bank fraud in Cleveland federal court. The North Royalton woman is facing more than five years in federal prison when she's sentenced in April.

Medrick worked at Catholic Charities for 26 years, where she managed accounts for Parmadale - a family services facility that the organization runs in Parma.

Prosecutors say she embezzled the funds sometime between 2008 and last year. Medrick admitted to writing nearly 1,500 checks made payable to "cash" from Catholic Charities' account.

Catholic Charities president and CEO Patrick Gareau says the organization remains dedicated to assisting northeast Ohio's most vulnerable.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

