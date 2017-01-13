Youngstown in partnership to address crime problems - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown in partnership to address crime problems

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The city of Youngstown is joining a partnership agreement to help secure federal dollars to address priority crime problems.

Mayor John McNally says the agreement will continue the work of the Neighborhood Development Corporation to reduce crime and improve the quality of life in distressed areas of the city.

"Hopefully receive, I think it's a million dollar grant from the federal government to continue this work as past of the Byrne Criminal Justice Program, so all of this is part and parcel to their efforts to a much larger chunk of money down the road,” he said.

The targeted areas include the South side and South Avenue corridor.

    •   
