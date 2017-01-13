Struthers man accused of assaulting police officer

Police from several agencies were called to Dixson's home on Nov. 28

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has found enough evidence to file five charges against a Struthers man, including one alleging that he assaulted a police officer.

Sean Dixson, 37, was indicted Thursday on charges of felonious assault, assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence and endangering children.

The charges stem from a November 28 standoff with police at Dixson's 8th Street home, after he had barricaded himself with four children inside.

A woman had called police that afternoon following a domestic argument with Dixson.

When Struthers Police arrived, officers say they used a taser on Dixson after he struck a cruiser with a baseball bat.

The indictment alleges that Dixson attempted to cause serious physical harm to police captain Dan Mamula during the incident.

Dixson pulled out the taser barbs and retreated into the house.

Since police knew that children were in the home and that Dixson possibly had a gun, they called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies and tried to talk Dixson into surrendering.

Police rescued the four children from the home about an hour before filling the home with pepper spray.

Dixson was found inside the house and taken to the hospital.