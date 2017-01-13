Austintown veteran gets help for a big move

An Austintown Army veteran injured over seas is now making a big move.

Michael Willochell is suffering from back and head injuries after serving two tours in Iraq.

After renting a home in Austintown, the 32-year-old purchased his first house for his wife and 6-year-old son.

Knowing the move would be difficult, Keller Williams Chervenic Realty contacted Stevens Worldwide Van lines.

The moving company is helping Michael and his family move into their new home free of charge.

Michael says he is overwhelmed by their generosity.

“I can't say enough,” he said. “I feel kind of guilty because I have had friends who have got killed. I can't even say. I can't say. It just means so much.

Michael's mother will also move into the new home with them, and his son says he is very excited.