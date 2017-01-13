OSP seizes $800,000 worth of Ecstasy during I-80 traffic stop

A Texas man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized six pounds of ecstasy pills following a traffic stop in Wood County.

Officials say the pills are valued at approximately $800,000.

Troppers stopped the 2016 Toyota Tundra with Texas plates shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday for a lane violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 72 eastbound.

Troopers received consent to search the vehicle, which revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Ken Lam, 33, of Houston, Texas, was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center.

Lam was charged with possession and trafficking in MDMA, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.