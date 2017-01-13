OSP seizes $800,000 worth of Ecstasy during I-80 traffic stop - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

OSP seizes $800,000 worth of Ecstasy during I-80 traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
STONEY RIDGE, Ohio -

A Texas man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized six pounds of ecstasy pills following a traffic stop in Wood County.

Officials say the pills are valued at approximately $800,000.

Troppers stopped the 2016 Toyota Tundra with Texas plates shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday for a lane violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 72 eastbound.

Troopers received consent to search the vehicle, which revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Ken Lam, 33, of Houston, Texas, was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center.

Lam was charged with possession and trafficking in MDMA, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Brides-to-be find support on social media after Alfred Angelo closure

    Brides-to-be find support on social media after Alfred Angelo closure

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:25:01 GMT
    As if wedding planning wasn't stressful enough, brides-to-be, including some from the valley, are scrambling to find a new wedding dress after the sudden closure of Alfred Angelo Bridal. "The dress is usually one of the things that you can check off the list early on," Ann Mulvany said, of Columbus, Ohio. Mulvany is one of several brides offering to donate her wedding dress to a bride in need on social media by using the hashtag #dressmatchmaker on Twitter.  "To...More >>
    As if wedding planning wasn't stressful enough, brides-to-be, including some from the valley, are scrambling to find a new wedding dress after the sudden closure of Alfred Angelo Bridal. "The dress is usually one of the things that you can check off the list early on," Ann Mulvany said, of Columbus, Ohio. Mulvany is one of several brides offering to donate her wedding dress to a bride in need on social media by using the hashtag #dressmatchmaker on Twitter.  "To...More >>

  • Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Police: Dealer charged with killing 4 claimed other slayings

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:21:37 GMT
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>
    A pot dealer who confessed to killing four men on his family's farm last week also claimed to have killed two people in Philadelphia, but the city's police commissioner called the information "sketchy.".More >>

  • Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Townships learn how to improve roads at SealMaster Day

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:49:37 GMT
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>
    Saving money and making roads last longer.  That was the goal at today's SealMaster Day in Lowellville.  The latest technologies of road repair were on display for Engineers and road departments from 5 counties Tuesday Afternoon. The Village of Lowellville's Engineer, as well as SealMaster of Hillsville, put on demonstrations from crack sealing, to filling pot holes. Those attending were able to operate the equipment and learned first hand how the methods presented may s...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms