Warren planning to add trailhead to bike trail

The City of Warren is planning to use federal funds to construct a trailhead for the Great Ohio Lake to River Greenway.

The Greenway is a bikeway that runs through MetroParks in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

The new trailhead will include the construction of a parking lot and various amenities. The project will be located on the north side of North River Road.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2018 and is estimated to cost $275,000.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Government says the Great Ohio Lake-to-River Greenway is a 10-foot wide shared-use path being built on former railroad lines and corridors. When the entire Greenway is completed, it will be 110 miles and will run from Lake Erie to the Ohio River.