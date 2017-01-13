Youngstown man sentenced for sex assault of teen

A Youngstown man is sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition.

Kenneth McGuire Jr., 64, pleaded guilty to the charge in October after being accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old. The crime occurred in Youngstown in September of 2013.

Along with serving one year in the penitentiary, McGuire is also required to register as a tier 1 sex offender.