ODOT reopens State Route 165 in Green and Beaver Townships

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it has reopened State Route 165 between US Route 62 and State Route 46 in Green and Beaver Townships in Mahoning County.

The stretch of road had been closed since Thursday's heavy rainfall.

State Route 87 between State Route 534 and State Route 45 remains closed in Mesopotamia and Bloomfield Townships due to flooding.

ODOT says the roads will be closed until the water recedes.

Other roads and ramps closed by ODOT in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties are open again.

Eagle Creek once again overflowed its banks in Trumbull County, flooding part of Braceville Robinson Road in Southington.

Moderate flooding is being experienced along the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg.