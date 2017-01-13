Campbell woman accused of stealing city water

Investigators in Campbell are trying to figure out how much city water a resident may have used without paying for it.

Police tell 21 News that they believe Pamela Gurd may have damaged the water meter at her mother's Neoka Drive home in order to avoid being charged for water being used at the residence.

Police say they became aware of the damaged meter while investigating concerns about living conditions at the home.

Gurd, who is charged with two counts of theft, criminal damaging and meter tampering, appeared before a judge in Campbell Municipal Court on Friday.

Bond is set at $7,500 for Gurd, who is due back in court for another hearing on January 20.

A public defender has been appointed to represent Gurd in court.