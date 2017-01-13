Rising waters flood neighborhoods and close roads in Trumbull County

Flooding continued to be an issue on Friday, especially in Trumbull County.

Neighborhoods along the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg experienced flooded yards.

Flooding is considered to be moderate, more than four feet above flood stage.

Eagle Creek Road in Southington is also impassable and currently closed.

LaBrae school buses were not able to pick up some students Friday morning.

Parents were alerted to drop off students at the point of the road closure and check back with the school district for afternoon transportation.

Thomas Swift MetroPark in Braceville Township and Canoe City MetroPark in Warren Township are closed until the water recedes and the parks can be cleaned up.