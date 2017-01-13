Prospective 'tenant' turns into robber at Youngstown home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Prospective 'tenant' turns into robber at Youngstown home

Alameda Ave., Youngstown Alameda Ave., Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two men hoping to find a new tenant for a rental property on Youngstown's North Side ended up becoming victims of an armed robbery.

The men told police they were cleaning up a home at Ford and Alameda Avenues on Friday when a man wearing a ski mask approached them outside and asked if they would show him the home.

Once inside, the men say the prospective renter pulled out a gun and robbed them.

He ordered the two men to get down on the kitchen floor, and then left the home.

Neither of the victims was injured.

They gave police a description of the suspect.

