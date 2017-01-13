Tim Ryan becomes ranking Democrat on house subcommittee

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan's recent challenge to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has not kept him from gaining a prestigious appointment in congress.

On Friday, Ryan was named as the highest ranking Democrat on the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, which controls the purse strings of the Legislative Branch of the United States – including spending on the House of Representatives, Congressional Budget Office, Government Accountability Office, and Capitol Police.

Ryan has also been named to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, which controls spending on military construction projects, base realignment and closure, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ryan will continue to serve on the Defense Subcommittee and rises to the third most senior Democrat on the Subcommittee. The Defense Subcommittee controls spending of the United States Department of Defense, including: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Central Intelligence Agency, and Intelligence Community Staff.

“My seat on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee – which has jurisdiction over the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process – will allow me to push for robust funding for our military bases so our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines remain the best-trained and best-equipped force in the world,” said Congressman Ryan. “I will also use my jurisdiction over the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure our veterans are always taken care of and given the benefits they rightly deserve.”

Last month, Ryan mounted an unsuccessful challenge to fellow Democrat Pelosi's leadership of the minority party in the House.

Ryan announced his intention to seek Pelosi's job after Hillary Clinton's defeat, and criticism of his party's failure to project an image as a proponent for working class families.