Lisbon officials consider removal of downtown parking meters

The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce and Lisbon Village Council are considering the elimination of parking meters downtown.

Lisbon's police chief, who oversees the parking department, says the consideration comes from businesses downtown claiming their patrons are receiving too many parking tickets.

Originally, the parking meters were installed to support those businesses, as well as help traffic due to Columbiana Common Pleas Court and several apartment buildings being located in the area.

The meter rates are a nickel for 12 minutes, a dime for 24 minutes, and a quarter every hour.

The chief says he does not think removing the meters would help businesses downtown. He says that if people are permitted to park downtown without meters, it would take up a lot of space.

He adds that there are also not a lot of parking meters installed in the first place.

"Lisbon Chamber and the Village Council are working on the plan and considering eliminating the parking meters, but not before we possibly do a six-month trial without them. We are considering many options," said Chamber President Susan Shank.

If the meters are removed, the chief says there is really no other option, because enforcing two-hour parking would require employees of downtown businesses to move their vehicles to a different spot every two hours.

The attendant for the enforcement also wouldn't have a way to be paid, due to their paycheck coming from the meters themselves.

In one year, the parking meters make about $20,000.