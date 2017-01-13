Mercer County road remains closed

Rising water levels have closed a number of roads in northwestern Pennsylvania, including one in Mercer County.

PennDOT announced on Friday that the following state roads are closed to through traffic due to flooding:

Mercer County:

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Kennard Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township.

The roadways will reopen when conditions permit.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.