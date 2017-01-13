St. Clair Twp. woman dies after being found living in 'inhumane' conditions

A concerned neighbor alerted St. Clair Township Police to a home on S Meadowbrook Circle on Wednesday. Inside, they found a 95 year-old woman clinging to life surrounded by mounds of rotting food, a dead animal carcass and roaches and mice. Police described the scene as 'inhumane". She later died at a local hospital.

The police chief tells 21 News, while they've been to this home in the past, it's one of the only times they've been able to gain access. A neighbor also told 21 News he helped the woman with outdoor chores, but she never invited him inside of her home.

The county's director of job and family services says isolation among elderly people is common and presents many challenges.

"If the adult is resistant, doesn't want to comply or cooperate or even talk to us, there is not much we can do and it is sad," said Eileen Dray-Bardon with Columbiana County Job and Family Services.

Many counties offer free services to elderly people to help them live safely in their homes. However, Dray-Bardon says agencies and families can't force these services on people, because these adults have the right to make their own decisions, even if they aren't good ones.

"This is not unusual in the adult protective services world because often people make bad choices, but they are free to make those choices because they are adults," said Dray-Bardon.

In Columbiana County, residents who are 60 and older, are able to receive guardianship, homemaker, extermination and dumpster services.

