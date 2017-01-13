Bully prevention program helping Canfield students build self esteem

More than 200 kids took part in an after school bully prevention and stranger awareness program at Hilltop Elementary school in Canfield. Not only did the students walk away with martial arts and self discipline skills, but the school received nearly $5,000.

Complete with jabs, kicks and even breaking boards, Master Justin Taylor puts the 'fun' in fundamentals of martial arts.

"We've developed a system to combat bullying in a positive way," said Master Justin Taylor of Jr. Tae-kwon-do.

Taylor's program is about bully prevention and stranger awareness. It's a weeks long worth of activities where kids learn martial arts, self discipline and not only how to deal with bullies, but how to change if you are a bully.

"We're actually addressing the bully themselves, why are they being that way, why do they feel they need to act that way? I think that showing compassion and love towards those bullies in those situations and recognizing why a bully is doing what they're doing is a big part of the problem," says Taylor.

Taylor has been putting on the program he himself developed for a number of years and says it's neat to see the results.

"The impact on the disciplinary side, the impact with the self esteem and confidence levels of students has all gone up," said Taylor.

"I always say conflict is defeated by confidence."

It was certainly a win-win situation for Hilltop Elementary. The $20 each kid paid to participate is given back to the school. Hilltop received a check for $4300.

Taylor said he hopes to raise more than $10,000 for Canfield schools this year alone.