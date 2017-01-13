Youngstown School Board President re-elected despite filibuster - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown School Board President re-elected despite filibuster attempts

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

After two days of heated debates and high tensions, the Youngstown School Board has selected a new board president.

A filibuster attempt by three board members was defeated and Board President Brenda Kimble and Vice President Michael Murphy have been re-elected.

The meeting Friday night began right where Tuesday's meeting left off -- with a nomination for President followed by disagreement.

Three board members attempting a filibuster expressed their support for Corrine Sanderson and each, including Sanderson, wanted 20 minutes to tell why the nominee is right for the position. 

The other four made repeated attempts to block the effort.

"I'm making a motion that we keep the discussions or debate, whatever this is called, to three minutes each," proposed Kimble.

The motion though, triggered it's own lengthy debate.

"A motion to limit debate is a motion to render this body useless," said Board Member Dario Hunter.

"As far as I'm concerned House Bill 70 has taken enough of our rights. So, our authority has been stripped, our power has been stripped, our voice has been stripped and I will not do that to my follow board members," said Board Member Corrine Sanderson.

Shadd supported his mother's motion and said, "this is just a ploy to stop this district from moving forward, to stop this board from moving forward."

During the meeting side conversations between Kimble and Murphy were met with allegations of violating state law.

"If you're whispering or passing notes you're violating Sunshine Law, you're not open to the public. Your comments should be public comments, " said Board Member Jackie Adair.

Two and half hours into the meeting District CEO Krish Mohip delivered pizza.Kimble was not shy about her choice to step away from the table and have a slice.

Finally, the board voted to 4-3 to limit their debate time to three minutes. But, that again was met with controversy and question as to whether a majority vote is enough to pass the motion, or if at least two-thirds of the voting body needs to agree.

"To take tax payers dollars, tax payer time, and the communities time to go on and on with this is unreasonable, " said Board Member Jerome Williams.

Finally, Chairman of the meeting Mike Murphy had enough called for a vote for President and Kimble was elected with the four votes needed, one of which comes from her son, Board Member Ronald Shadd.

The meeting continued at least another hour and a half until Murphy was re-elected as Vice President.

At one point in the meeting there was discussion on whether or not Shadd should legally be able to vote for his mother to be president. Adair and Hunter wanted him to recuse himself.

CEO Krish Mohip tells 21 News he's going to look into whether board members will be paid for Friday's meeting, or if it will be considered an extension of Tuesday's meeting.

Each member gets paid $125 per meeting but there is a cap of $5,000 per year.
 

