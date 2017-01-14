City: Disciplinary charges brought in Tamir Rice police case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

City: Disciplinary charges brought in Tamir Rice police case

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Cleveland officials say internal disciplinary charges have been brought against two white police officers involved in the killing of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says disciplinary charges recommended against Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback were sent to the city's safety director. The director will determine what action might be taken regarding disciplinary charges city officials didn't specify Friday. Disciplinary hearings will be held.

Loehmann shot Tamir in 2014 within seconds of a police cruiser driven by Garmback skidding to a stop. The killing was part of a national outcry about police treatment of minorities.

A police union says Loehmann "did nothing wrong that day" and Garmback's car "slid in the ice and mud well beyond what he intended."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mixed verdict for Poland doctor

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:03:46 GMT
    Dr. Joseph YurichDr. Joseph Yurich
    A judge finds a Poland doctor guilty on some charges related to a fatal boat crash, but not guilty on other charges. Dr. Joseph Zurich sat calmly as he waited for the verdict in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. It's been more than two years since he was charged with crashing his speed boat into a fishing boat on Berlln Reservoir, killing one man and injuring another.  Judge John Durkin heard the case in a non-jury bench trial. "I know that this case has been incred...More >>
    A judge finds a Poland doctor guilty on some charges related to a fatal boat crash, but not guilty on other charges. Dr. Joseph Zurich sat calmly as he waited for the verdict in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. It's been more than two years since he was charged with crashing his speed boat into a fishing boat on Berlln Reservoir, killing one man and injuring another.  Judge John Durkin heard the case in a non-jury bench trial. "I know that this case has been incred...More >>

  • Distracted driving the cause of more accidents on valley interstates

    Distracted driving the cause of more accidents on valley interstates

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:21:32 GMT

    Local interstates and the turnpike have been shut down recently due to accidents. OSP says accidents aren't necessarily on the rise. So far this year in the Mahoning County area they've investigated one fatal crash, 32 crashes with injuries and 155 causing property damage. Lt. Jared Sutton, O.S.P. Post Commander of the Canfield Post, says, "What has people's attention is having three car crashes that are significant in a short periods of time. They see it as a problem we are not...

    More >>

    Local interstates and the turnpike have been shut down recently due to accidents. OSP says accidents aren't necessarily on the rise. So far this year in the Mahoning County area they've investigated one fatal crash, 32 crashes with injuries and 155 causing property damage. Lt. Jared Sutton, O.S.P. Post Commander of the Canfield Post, says, "What has people's attention is having three car crashes that are significant in a short periods of time. They see it as a problem we are not...

    More >>

  • Poland doctor found not guilty of more serious homicide charge

    Poland doctor found not guilty of more serious homicide charge

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:44:27 GMT
    Dr. Joseph YurichDr. Joseph Yurich

    A Mahoning Judge has found a Poland doctor guilty of vehicular homicide after a 2015 crash on Berlin Lake. 

    More >>

    A Mahoning Judge has found a Poland doctor guilty of a lesser of vehicular homicide after a 2015 crash on Berlin Lake. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms