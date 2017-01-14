Volunteers prepare for Sunday's outreach events

Several local groups are joining together this weekend to provide the homeless with a meal and a way to keep warm. Volunteers got all the prep work out of the way Saturday morning, making about 500 sandwiches.

Those will be handed out at two locations tomorrow, along with a cup of soup and warm winter clothes. Coats, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves will be provided for anyone in need.

"We're going to serve 500 people tomorrow," said volunteer Autumn Andrews with americanfoodforest.org. "I hope that puts into perspective how necessary this is. These just aren't men, these are families. These are whole families that need help."

Sunday, volunteers will hand out the food and clothing at two locations: 900 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Youngstown and in front of Conroy's Party Shop at 3518 South Avenue in Youngstown.

YSU's Honors College, Taft Promise Neighborhood, American Food Forest, and Valley Christian School are some of the groups joining together to help with Sunday's outreach events.