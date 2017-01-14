Youngstown flag football stars gearing up for nationals

It's turned into an annual event: former YSU star Elliott Giles taking his flag football teams to nationals. The Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association is sending three of them this year, and the excitement grows every time.

"If we win, we're number one in the nation!" said Aiden Enoch, a wide receiver from Hermitage. "We have a great team. We work together very well. I think we have a chance of winning it."

"It's one of the best experiences I will ever have. It's really fun," said Michael Patellis, a quarterback from Canfield.

The three teams will head to Orlando at the end of the month to play a little ball and make more than a few memories. That's what the league really boils down to anyway: leaving a lasting impact in ways that extend off the field.

"The fact that you earned your way here... Easily 200, 250 teams and only eight make it and you're one of them. That's something to be proud of," said Giles. "It does allow them to feel a sense of accomplishment, that I did it."

It also gives them a chance to hang out with kids from all over the area. As the league's grown, so has its footprint. You will see players from Canfield, Youngstown, Hermitage and beyond.

"All three of my teams encompasses what our league is about, the culture of diversity," said Giles. "Bringing kids together for one common goal. Once they get together, they realize 'I'm just like him.' No matter what school or where I'm from, 'He likes the same things I like. He likes the same football team I like.' That's what makes it more rewarding."

A national championship is why they're there in the first place, but while they're in Orlando the NFL is also sending every one of these kids to see the Pro Bowl in person. And, win or lose, they're going to Disney World.

"I'm really excited to go to Disney and just spend time and laugh with all of my teammates. It's gonna be great," said Mckenzie Melendez, a wide receiver and running back from Boardman.

"This is our seventh year and every year has gotten better," said Giles. "I think that they're trying to grow the game of flag football. Obviously, this is a great way to do it."

The players get the experience, but Giles gets to see all the smiles.

"The anticipation and the excitement of these kids and their families and when I tell them what's going to happen and you see their faces light up, that's what makes it fun for me. As long as I can continue to do that and make memories for these kids, I'll do this for as long as I can," said Giles.

The game can take you places you never imagined. Elliott's found his spot, helping create those memories in Youngstown.

His three teams head down to Florida on January 26th for a weekend they'll remember for a long time.