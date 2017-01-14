Boardman police arrest man found with hundreds of doses of heroin

A Pittsburgh man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police found a large amount of heroin in his car during a traffic stop in Boardman.

Township police tell 21 News 43-year-old Leonard Sykes Jr. was found with 408 bindles of the drug in his vehicle, as well as over $3,000 in cash.

Retail quantities of heroin usually are packaged in bindles, approximately one-tenth gram folded in tinfoil, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Sykes was stopped at the Shell Gas Station on Market Street, police say. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Drugs.

His bond is set at $12,000.

Police will continue search the vehicle and investigate the incident.