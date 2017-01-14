Youngstown pool house fire under investigation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown pool house fire under investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A fire at an abandoned pool house at Nick Johnson Park in Youngstown is under investigation.

Youngstown Firefighters say they were called to the blaze at 2301 Knapp Avenue in Youngstown around 4:30pm Saturday afternoon.

It's unclear how the fire started and if the circumstances are suspicious.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles threatened with a grievance or possible sanctions over latest recovery plan

    Niles threatened with a grievance or possible sanctions over latest recovery plan

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:26:00 GMT

    City leaders are now forced to choose between a possible grievance by the local union or possible sanctions passed down by the state.

    More >>

    City leaders are now forced to choose between a possible grievance by the local union or possible sanctions passed down by the state.

    More >>

  • LaRosa attorneys propose splitting the trial and sentencing phase

    LaRosa attorneys propose splitting the trial and sentencing phase

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:57:27 GMT
    In an unique move the attorneys representing teenage defendant Jacob LaRosa of Niles are asking that his murder trial be handled in "two phases," just as a death penalty case would be. 21 News spent the day researching why LaRosa's defense attorneys are attempting to make this unusual move. One local defense attorney says while he believes the concept is creative, he doesn't believe the judge will go for the idea. Another legal source tells 21 News, because it's not a dea...More >>
    In an unique move the attorneys representing teenage defendant Jacob LaRosa of Niles are asking that his murder trial be handled in "two phases," just as a death penalty case would be. 21 News spent the day researching why LaRosa's defense attorneys are attempting to make this unusual move. One local defense attorney says while he believes the concept is creative, he doesn't believe the judge will go for the idea. Another legal source tells 21 News, because it's not a dea...More >>

  • At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms