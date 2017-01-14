Autopsy planned for human remains found along Lake Erie shoreline

An autopsy is scheduled for this week on the human remains discovered on the shoreline of Lake Erie in Conneaut, just about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania border.

According to the Conneaut Police department, the remains were discovered just after 9 a.m. Saturday by a man walking along the beach.

Police confirmed the remains are those of an unidentified adult man, but the remains were badly decomposed.

There is now word on whether the discovery is linked to the deadly crash of a small airplane in Lake Erie, near Cleveland last month.

Crews are still pulling plane wreckage from the water and human remains.

Six people were killed in the crash including John and Suzanne Fleming, both Boardman natives.

The human remains found Saturday were taken to Cleveland and the Cuyahoga County coroner will perform the autopsy.

There is also a missing persons case being investigated in the area where the remains were found, but it's too early to say if the discovery is linked to this case.