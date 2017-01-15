Tamir Rice's mother upset with Cleveland police probe - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Tamir Rice's mother upset with Cleveland police probe

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

The mother of Tamir Rice says she's disappointed a Cleveland police officer who fired the shot that killed her son won't face internal charges for use of force.

Samaria Rice says the officer and another who responded the day her son was killed should be fired.

Cleveland officials said Friday that internal disciplinary charges have been brought against the two white officers involved in killing the 12-year-old black boy.

Tamir was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in 2014. He was shot within seconds after the officers arrived.

The patrolman who shot Tamir is accused of lying on his Cleveland police application, but no internal charges were brought against him in the shooting.

A police union leader says the officers did nothing wrong that day.

